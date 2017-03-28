“European Robin” – Fine Art Oil Painting

European Robin

Oil

6 x 6 x 1 in

2017

$250.00, ships the same week

Inspiration

The European robin known simply as the robin or robin redbreast in the British Isles, is a small insectivorous passerine bird. In spring the outdoors are filled with colors the sweet chirping of the beautiful creatures.

About the Artist

Bhavna is a award winning San Francisco based professional artist who tries to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for the wildlife. This painting is signature animal portrait artwork Bhavna creates. She chooses light as her guiding tool for the relative positioning of the planes and the dimensions. The colors are often dramatized as seen, not as are. The defining brush strokes are bold, loaded with paints, and very pleasing to art connoisseurs. For more information you may visit email at bhavna.misra@gmail.com or visit bhavnamisra.com.

About the Artwork

It is painted on canvas board, using artist grade oil paints, the work is a humble attempt to bring focus on the beauty of animals.

It can be framed if needed and currently hangs with d-link and wire assembly.

The painting is shipped with certificate of authenticity and care instructions.

Customization

This artwork and similar pieces are available in small, medium (up to 24″), and larger or customized sizes. The price range is based on the painted sq inch area. Being an independent artist, she is open for the reasonable offers.

Thank you for your interest in Bhavna’s art!

Status

Oil paintings take a while to dry. So, if buying, you might have to wait. If you are interested in this painting, let me know and I will estimate when it will be in a state to be mailed.

More pictures are available on request.

Robin in the studio

Advertisements