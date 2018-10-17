“Pink Thistles” – Fine Art Oil Painting by Artist Bhavna Misra

Date: Author: Category: Fine Art Oil Painting Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

“This Gorgeous Earth”

Oil on Canvas

12 x 30 in, approx.

2018

$300.00. Free shipping across US

 

The Artwork

“Live the life, its the only one you have!” – kind of cliched but full of truth. Sometimes when you walk through the nature, every tree, every flower, every leaf looks so alive with beauty and vigor… this painting is kind of representation of that very thought.

In the painting, the strokes of brush are confident, lush, and fluid in an attempt to capture the time of the day and expressive mood. The painting is not signed.

 

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based independent artist and an art educator trying to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for teaching.

 

Status of Painting

It is available. Being on the easel, its wet. If you are interested, I can estimate the shipping date. (Updated Oct 16th, 2018)

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s