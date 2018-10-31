“Golden Cypress Sky” – Fine Arts Oil Painting by Artist Bhavna Misra

Golden Cypress Sky

Oil on Canvas

8 x 8 x .5 in, approx.

2018

The Artwork

Fortunate to witness the jewel shades of magical sky here in California.

The strokes of brush are loose, lush, and fluid in an attempt to capture the time of the day and expressive mood. The painting is not signed.

Sides will be painted in black for a polished frameless display. Back will have d-ring and wire assembly for hanging.

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based independent artist and an art educator trying to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for teaching.

Status of Painting

It is available. Being on the easel, its wet. If you are interested, I can estimate the shipping date. (Updated Oct 30, 2018)

