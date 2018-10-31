“Golden Cypress Sky” – Fine Arts Oil Painting by Artist Bhavna Misra

Date: Author: Category: Fine Art Oil Painting Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Golden Cypress Sky

Oil on Canvas

8 x 8 x .5 in, approx.

2018

$150.00. Free shipping across US

$100.00, starting bid on dpw: Auction Link

 

The Artwork

Fortunate to witness the jewel shades of magical sky here in California.

The strokes of brush are loose, lush, and fluid in an attempt to capture the time of the day and expressive mood. The painting is not signed.

Sides will be painted in black for a polished frameless display. Back will have d-ring and wire assembly for hanging.

 

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based independent artist and an art educator trying to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for teaching.

 

Status of Painting

It is available. Being on the easel, its wet. If you are interested, I can estimate the shipping date. (Updated Oct 30, 2018)

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s