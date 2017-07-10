“Picnic Food” – Small Sized Oil Painting by Artist Bhavna Misra

Picnic Food

Oil

8 x 8 x .5 in

2017

$350.00, free shipping across US

For payment, Paypal is preferred. You need not have a paypal account.

The Artwork

Painted from life, it is a small delightful painting. This artwork is signature still-life artwork that Bhavna creates from real life. You would love the rich brushstrokes and creamy texture of the surface. Sides are painted in the same color.

It is unsigned, like most of artist’s work. She can sign it if requested.

The painting is mailed with care instructions and certificate of authenticity, the same week the order is placed.

Inspiration

The artwork is part of Bhavna’s weekly Food series that she paints on smaller scale with subject matter spotlighting fruits and vegetables. A lifelong vegetarian, through her art, she hopes to create meaningful work and promote vegetarianism.

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based independent artist and an art educator who tries to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for the nature. She is an engineer by training who quit her full-time job to take care of her small children.

During this break, she made time to pursue her hobby of artmaking and made it her full-time job once children started school. Her dedication to her work and hardwork started to pay off as she received acceptance into juried shows and was invited to hold solo shows.

Her story was published in Ideal Home and Gardens, Siliconeer, and Art Ascent . Her work has appeared in multiple newspapers, magazines, and on newsletter covers.

She regularly shows her work in group and solo shows and also offers workshops and live demonstration in private and corporate settings.

Status of Painting

It is available and ready to be mailed. It is not varnished or framed.

Watermarked for demo only

Size comparison against the tablemat.

More pictures can be requested.

Other

Prints of this and similar pieces are available in high quality giclee on canvas in small, medium (up to 24″), and large. This painting is unframed.

Framing options are available in maple floater. The back has a wire and screw assembly for contemporary frameless display on wall.

