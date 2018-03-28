“Rudy” – Graphite Drawing by Artist Bhavna Misra

Rudy – Portrait of a dog

6 x 6 x .1 in

Graphite on artist tile paper

Ships framed

Rudy is one of the publicity images used for Bhavna’s upcoming Art Demo.

The Artwork

It is created with strong pencil marks with enough details to convey the mood.

The drawing was exhibited in a group show in Oakland alongside many other portraits. It is available to purchase and the part of sale money will be donated to charity.

The drawing is framed and is mailed with care instructions and certificate of authenticity, the same week the order is placed.

Inspiration

Rudy’s portrait was inspired by the innocent expression worn by this beautiful furry friend while looking at the light bulb.

A lifelong animal lover (and life long vegetarian), Bhavna has special affinity for dogs and cats. Sketching animals helps her appreciate the unconditional love and compassion animals bring in our lives.

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based independent artist and an art educator who tries to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for the nature.

Misra’s story was published in many magazines and journals such as Ideal Home and Gardens, Siliconeer, Art Ascent etc. Her work has appeared in multiple newspapers, magazines, and on newsletter covers.

She regularly shows her work in group and solo shows and also offers workshops and live demonstration in private and corporate settings.

Status of Drawing

It is available and ready to be mailed. It is framed in black wood framing. Feel free to ask for more pictures.

It is signed in front.

Side Note

If you would like to commission a pet portrait or know someone who might be interested, please contact. Bhavna offers special discounts for the pet portraits, so, do ask about it.

