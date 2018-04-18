“Bee to Blossom” Pastel Painting by Artist Bhavna Misra

“Bee to Blossom” – Pastel Painting of honeybee

6 x 6 x .1 inch approx.

Pastel on Bristol Artist Tile (100 lb Paper)

Ships unframed,unless otherwise requested

$75.00 ; free shipping and handling in US.

The Artwork

Painted from photo reference, it is a small delightful painting. This artwork is signature artwork in realism. You would love the rich pastel strokes and chalky texture of the surface.

It is unsigned, like most of artist’s work. Digitally signed for the webpublishing.

The painting is mailed with care instructions and certificate of authenticity, the same week the order is placed.

Inspiration

The artwork is part of Bhavna’s portraiture of animal series.

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based independent artist and an art educator who tries to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for the nature.

Misra’s story was published in Ideal Home and Gardens, Siliconeer, and Art Ascent . Her work has appeared in multiple newspapers, magazines, and on newsletter covers.

She regularly shows her work in group and solo shows and also offers workshops and live demonstration in private and corporate settings.

Status of Painting

It is available and ready to be mailed. It is not varnished or framed. More pictures are available.

