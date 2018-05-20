“Forsythia Field”– Fine Arts Landscape Painting by Artist Bhavna Misra

“Forsythia Field” – a dance of the flowers

Oil on Canvas

8 x 8 x .5 in, approx.

2018

The Artwork

An early morning walk near a forsythia field inspired this painting. The blooms seem to enjoy the cool breeze and sway their happy heads.

The brushwork is prominently displayed to convey the expression and mood.

It is not framed. Sides are painted in black for a polished frameless display. Back has d-ring and wire assembly for hanging.

Status of Painting

It is available.

Other

Prints of this and similar pieces are available in high quality giclee on canvas in small, medium (up to 24″), and large. This painting is unframed.

