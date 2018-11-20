“Tuolumne Meadows ” – Fine Arts Oil Painting by Artist Bhavna Misra

Tuolumne Meadows

Oil on Wood

7 x 3 x .2 in, approx.

2018

$75.00. Free shipping across US

The Artwork

Tuolumne Meadows is the open grassy area in the Eastern part of the Yosemite National park. When we visited this in Fall, the entire grassland was delightful yellow in the afternoon sun. The

its zigzag path made by now dry waterstream is playground for the local wildlife. Hello little fox!

The painting is painted in artist-grade oil, with rich strokes of paint.

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based independent artist, illustrator, and an art educator. She has been painting nature to bring awareness to its preservation. This gorgeous blue planet is the only one we all have!

Status of Painting

It is available. Being on the easel, its wet. If you are interested, I can estimate the shipping date. (Updated Nov 19, 2018)

Advertisements