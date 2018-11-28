New Nature Series on Wood by Artist Bhavna Misra

A new art series has been released. The paintings are based on Bhavna’s visits to the national parks, recreational areas, and state preserves.

All paintings are 7 x 3 in, oil on wood slat. Its unframed and unsigned.

More pictures are available. You may order them here by leaving a message or sending an email. You may participate in the active auction, if you like. The link is here:

https://www.dailypaintworks.com/Artists/bhavna-misra-5624

Each painting has heavy strokes of brush that are loose, lush, and fluid. Colors are usually brighter than the camera can capture.

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based independent artist, illustrator, and an art educator. She has been painting nature to bring awareness to its preservation. This gorgeous blue planet is the only one we all have!

