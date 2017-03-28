“Leap of Faith” – Fine Art Oil Painting

Leap of Faith

Oil

9 x 11 in

$250.00, free shipping across US

Inspiration

A frog is any member of a diverse and largely carnivorous group of short-bodied, tailless amphibians composing the order Anura.

About the Artist

Bhavna is a award winning San Francisco based professional artist who tries to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for the wildlife. This painting is signature animal portrait artwork Bhavna creates. She chooses light as her guiding tool for the relative positioning of the planes and the dimensions. The colors are often dramatized as seen, not as are. The defining brush strokes are bold, loaded with paints, and very pleasing to art connoisseurs. For more information you may visit email at bhavna.misra@gmail.com or fill out the contact form.

About the Artwork

It is painted on canvas board, using artist grade oil paints, the work is a humble attempt to bring focus on the beauty of animals.

It can be framed if needed and currently hangs with d-link and wire assembly.

The painting is shipped with certificate of authenticity and care instructions.

Customization

This artwork and similar pieces are available in small, medium (up to 24″), and larger or customized sizes. The price range is based on the painted sq inch area. Being an independent artist, she is open for the reasonable offers.

Thank you for your interest in Bhavna’s art!

