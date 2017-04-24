“Acadia National Park” – Fine Art Oil Painting by Artist Bhavna Misra

Inspiration

Acadia National Park is a 47,000-acre Atlantic coast recreation area on Maine’s Mount Desert Island. Its landscape is marked by woodland, rocky beaches and glacier-scoured granite peaks such as Cadillac Mountain, the highest point on the United States’ East Coast.

Painting Details



This painting is impressionistic landscape artwork similar to other ones in the National Parks series artist created in celebration of 100 years of National Park Services.

Bhavna chose the peak hours of the day when the light is at a direct angle, to paint this landscape. Mesmerized by the beautiful meeting of all the nature’s elements she decided to include the little lighthouse blending it with the rest of the composition.

You’d enjoy the pink glow and the distinctive shades of blues and greens painted with rich brushstrokes loaded with paint to offer a delightful viewing experience.

This artwork can be recreated on larger sizes. Similar pieces are available in small, medium (up to 24″), and larger sized high-quality giclee prints. This painting is currently unframed.

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based artist and an art educator who tries to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for the nature. An award winning portraitist, Bhavna makes art everyday and updates her in-progress shots on instagram and facebook accounts.

Status of Painting

Available. Mailed with care instructions and certificate of authenticity.

feel free to request more pictures.