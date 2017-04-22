“Nature’s Zentangle” – Fine Art Oil Painting by Artist Bhavna Misra

Inspiration

This artwork is inspired by the twisted branches of the old oak in Sunol Reserved area. The tree branches are tangling playfully as the cool breeze blows through, while the daylight casts a deep shadow on the hills’ grass underneath.

This is a beautiful area that offers scenic views and space to be one with the nature.

About the Artwork

This painting is landscape artwork painted in impressionistic style similar to other ones in the series of Local Scenes. Bhavna chose to paint this as a afternoon daylight scene for bleaching sunlight effect and drama of resulting colors. They are brighter and sharper as observed by the artist, not as are.

The rich brushstrokes are loaded with paint and offer a delightful viewing experience in person.

This artwork can be recreated on larger sizes. Similar pieces are available in small, medium (up to 24″), and larger sized high-quality giclee prints. This painting is unframed.

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based independent artist who tries to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for the nature. An award winning portraitist, Bhavna paints everyday and updates her in-progress shots on instagram and facebook accounts.

Status of Painting

Oil paintings take a while to dry. So, if buying, you might have to wait. If you are interested in this painting, let me know and I will estimate when it will be in a state to be mailed.

Ships with care instructions and the certificate of authenticity.