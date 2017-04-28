“Echo National Park” Fine Art Expressionistic Oil Painting by Artist

Inspiration

Echo Park is located in the heart of Dinosaur’s canyon country. The Yampa River flows into the Green River, which winds around the massive feature known as Steamboat Rock. The meeting of the two rivers along with nearby geologic faults created some of the monument’s most dramatic scenery.

About the Artwork

This painting is impressionistic landscape artwork similar to other ones in the series of National Parks. Bhavna chose to paint this landscape in somewhat limited palette to keep the focus on the Steamboat. The colors are brighter and sharper as seen, not as actually are. The focus is on the variety of color families that dramatize the rocky landscape.

The rich brushstrokes are loaded with paint and applied in broad strokes. If you look closely, you might find a couple of backpackers near the waterfront.

This artwork can be recreated on larger sizes. Similar pieces are available in small, medium (up to 24″), and larger sized high-quality giclee prints. This painting is unframed.

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based independent artist who tries to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for the nature. An award winning portraitist, Bhavna paints everyday and updates her in-progress shots on instagram and facebook accounts.

Status of Painting

Available. It is unframed. Ships with care instructions and the certificate of authenticity.

Let us know if you’d like to see more pictures.