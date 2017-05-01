All Mine – Original Oil Painting (In Collection)

All Mine

Oil

12 x 16 x .5 in

2016

Artist: Bhavna Misra

 

 

About the Artwork

It is painted on stretched canvas, using artist grade oil paints, the work is a humble attempt to bring focus on the beauty of animals.
The painting is sold but the prints and recreation is available.

 

Customization

Similar pieces are available in small, medium (up to 24″), and larger or customized sizes. The price range is based on the painted sq inch area. Being an independent artist, she is open for the reasonable offers.
Thank you for your interest in Bhavna’s art!

 

