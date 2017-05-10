“Zion National Park” – Colorful Expressionistic Fine Art Oil Painting

Painting Details



This painting is impressionistic landscape artwork similar to other ones in the National Parks series artist created.

Painted with thick and bold brushstrokes during the peak afternoon hours to introduce the colorplay of the rocks. Enjoy the pure vibrancy all across the canvas.

This artwork can be recreated on larger sizes. Similar pieces are available in small, medium (up to 24″), and larger sized high-quality giclee prints. This painting is currently unframed.

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based artist and an art educator who tries to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for the nature. An award winning portraitist, Bhavna makes art everyday and updates her in-progress shots on instagram and facebook accounts.

Status of Painting

Available. It is unframed and unvarnished.

Mailed with care instructions and certificate of authenticity.

Feel free to request more pictures.