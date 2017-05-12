“Lake by the Hills” – Fine Art Oil Painting by Artist Bhavna Misra

Inspiration

It is a sister painting to Lakes by the Meadows. Both of these are based on the Coyote Hills reserve that offers an amazing 360 view of the back waters and the surrounding cities, Fremont, San Francisco and Oakland. The warm weather makes it glow under the deep blue sky!

Painting Details



This painting is impressionistic landscape artwork similar to other ones in the Local Scenes series artist is creating in preparation of her upcoming show.

Painted with thick and bold brushstrokes during the hours shortly before noon when the light casts colorful shadows and the local hues are at their peak vibrancy. The dramatic meeting of all the nature’s elements is sure to delight the viewer.

This artwork can be recreated on larger sizes. Similar pieces are available in small, medium (up to 24″), and larger sized high-quality giclee prints. This painting is currently unframed.

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based artist and an art educator who tries to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for the nature. An award winning portraitist, Bhavna makes art everyday and updates her in-progress shots on instagram and facebook accounts.

Status of Painting

Available. It is unframed and unvarnished at this point.

Mailed with care instructions and certificate of authenticity.

