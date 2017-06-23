Claire
Soft PastelPastel
10 x 12 x 1 in
Sold
The portrait is created from life. You may have a portrait ordered, from life or from photos. Please email at bhavna.misra@gmail.com or fill out the contact form for more information.
About Portrait
For portraits, unless the media is chosen differently, Bhavna uses artist grade oil paints and green products wherever possible. Her work is a humble attempt to show respect and gratitude towards the fellow human beings.
Paintings are sealed with acrylic varnish and sides are painted black for the frame-less display. It can hang with d-link and wire assembly. You can be have it framed or inquire about framing options.
The painting is shipped with certificate of authenticity and care instructions.
Price
This portraits and similar pieces are available in small, medium (up to 24″), and larger or customized sizes. The price range is based on the painted sq inch area.
Being an independent artist, she is open for the reasonable offers.
About the Artist
Bhavna is a San Francisco based artist and an art educator who tries to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for the nature. An award winning portraitist, Bhavna makes art everyday and updates her in-progress shots on instagram and facebook accounts.
Status of Painting
Sold.
Feel free to request more sample pictures before ordering.
Too beautiful it’s a wow painting!👌👌
