Untitled Skyscape – Fine Art Oil Painting by Artist Bhavna Misra

Inspiration

The Coco Palm Street in Fremont turns into Sunset Boulevard during evening hours. The Fall sky is very dramatic with the blasts of color it throws around.

Painting Details



This painting is impressionistic landscape artwork similar to other ones in the Silicon Valley series artist is creating.

Painted with thick and bold brushstrokes during the evening hours before the nightfall, it could be a sister painting for Auburn Sunset I.

Brushwork details

This artwork can be recreated on larger sizes. Similar pieces are available in small, medium (up to 24″), and larger sized high-quality giclee prints. This painting is currently unframed.

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based artist and an art educator who tries to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for the nature. An award winning portraitist, Bhavna makes art everyday and updates her in-progress shots on instagram and facebook accounts.

Status of Painting

Available. It is unframed and unvarnished at this point. Sides are acrylic washed for a frameless display. It can be framed as per the personal taste. It hangs with back wire.

Mailed with care instructions and certificate of authenticity.

Feel free to request more pictures.