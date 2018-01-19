“Yosemite Mirror Lake” – Colorful Nature Painting by Artist Bhavna Misra

Yosemite Mirror Lake

Oil on Stretched Canvas

48 x 30 x 2 in

2017

$6500.00 + Free Shipping across US

For payment, Paypal is preferred. You need not have a paypal account.

Inspiration

This painting is inspired by the Yosemite Mirror Lake – a small lake located on Tenaya Creek in Yosemite National Park. Situated directly between North Dome and Half Dome, it is the last remnant of a large glacial lake that once filled most of Yosemite Valley at the end of the last Ice Age, and is close to disappearing due to sediment accumulation.

About the Artwork

This painting is landscape artwork painted in impressionistic style similar to other ones in the series of landscapes. Bhavna chose to paint this early evening scene in pink hues. The chosen palette is brighter and sharper as observed by the artist, not as was.

The rich brushstrokes are loaded with paint and movement to offer a delightful viewing experience.

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based independent artist and an art educator trying to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for the nature. She is an engineer by training who quit her full-time job to pursue her lifelong dream of artmaking.

Her dedication to her work and hardwork started to pay off as she received acceptance into juried shows and was invited to hold solo shows.

Her story was published in Ideal Home and Gardens, Siliconeer, and Art Ascent . Her work has appeared in multiple newspapers, magazines, and on newsletter covers.

She regularly shows her work in group and solo shows and also offers workshops and live demonstration in private and corporate settings.

Status of Painting

It is available. It is not varnished or framed.

More pictures can be requested.

Other

Prints of this and similar pieces are available in high quality giclee on canvas in small, medium (up to 24″), and large.

Social media

Bhavna is on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/creativitycornerofbhavna/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/bhavnamisra/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/public/Bhavna-Misra

Online Gallery and Partners

Saatchi: https://www.saatchiart.com/bmisra

Houzz: https://www.houzz.com/pro/bhavnamisra/bhavna-misra-art

Advertisements