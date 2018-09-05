“Ruby Red Autumn” – Fine Arts Landscape Painting by Artist Bhavna Misra

Ruby Red Autumn

Oil on Canvas

8 x 8 x .5 in, approx.

2018

$200.00. Free shipping across US

 

The Artwork

The Fall has started to make its arrival known. The streets here in Bay Area are turning all shades of yellow, orange, red-orange, and ruby reds.

The strokes of brush in this painting are controlled, lush, and fluid in an attempt to capture the time of the season and expressive mood. The painting is not signed.

Sides will be painted in black for a polished frameless display. Back will have d-ring and wire assembly for hanging.

 

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based independent artist and an art educator trying to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for teaching.

She has been declared a winner for the contestant for Muni Art 2019.  Thank you all for voting for her.

She will continue to make a lot of art around Circle of Compassion. She really appreciates your kind wishes!

 

Status of Painting

It is available. Being on the easel, its wet. If you are interested, I can estimate the shipping date. (Updated Sep 5, 2018)

Ruby Red Autumn in Studio

