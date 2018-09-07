“Hanging in There” – Small Sized Oil Painting by Artist Bhavna Misra

Hanging in There
Oil
7 x 5 in
$150.00, free shipping across US
For payment, Paypal is preferred. You need not have a paypal account.
The Artwork
Painted from life, it is a small delightful painting. This artwork is signature still-life artwork that Bhavna creates from real life. You would love the rich brushstrokes and creamy texture of the surface.
It is mailed with care instructions and certificate of authenticity.
About the Artist
Bhavna is a San Francisco based independent artist and an art educator trying to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for teaching.
She recently won Muni Art contest and is creating concept art around the theme of Compassion.
Status of Painting
It is available. Being on the easel, its wet. If you are interested, the shipping date can be estimated. (Updated Sep 6, 2018)
Other
Prints of this and similar pieces are available in high quality giclee in small, medium (up to 24″), and large. This painting is unframed.
Framing options are available in maple floater. The back has a wire and screw assembly for contemporary frameless display on wall.
