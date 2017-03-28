“Clementine Cuties” – Fine Art Oil Painting of Food

Clementine Cuties

Oil

6 x 6 x 1 in

2017

$250.00, free shipping across US

The Artwork

Painted from life, its a small delightful painting. This painting is signature still-life artwork that Bhavna creates from real life. You would love the rich brushstrokes and creamy texture of the surface.

This artwork and similar pieces are available in small, medium (up to 24″), and large. This painting is unframed. It is also available in high quality canvas wrap with sides in black.

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based independent artist who tries to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for the nature.

Sides are painted black.

Status of Painting

Oil paintings take a while to dry. So, if buying, you might have to wait. If you are interested in a painting, let me know and I will estimate when it will be in a state to be mailed.

More pictures are available on request.

