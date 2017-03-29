Coyote Valley – Small Fine Art Oil Painting

“Coyote Hills”

Oil

2017

Inspiration

Coyote Hills Regional Park is a regional park encompassing nearly 978 acres of land and administered by the East Bay Regional Park District. The park is located in Fremont, California, on the southeast shore of the San Francisco Bay. The Coyote Hills themselves are a small range of hills at the edge of the bay; though not reaching any great height, they afford tremendous views of the bay, three of the trans-bay bridges (Dumbarton Bridge, San Mateo Bridge, and the Bay Bridge), the cities of San Francisco and Oakland, the Peninsula Range of the Santa Cruz Mountains and Mount Tamalpais. In addition to the hills themselves, the park encloses a substantial area of wetlands.

About the Artwork

This painting is impressionistic landscape artwork similar to other ones in the series. I chose pale yellow sunlight as my guiding tool for the relative positioning of the hills’ planes and the shadowed areas caused by them. The colors are dramatized as seen, not as are.

This artwork and similar pieces are available in small, medium (up to 24″), and larger sizes. The painting is unframed.

I am excited to share that it is also available in high quality canvas wrap print with sides in black.

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based independent artist who tries to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for the nature.

Status of Painting

Oil paintings take a while to dry. So, if buying, you might have to wait. If you are interested in this painting, let me know and I will estimate when it will be in a state to be mailed. I might tweak a few things on it as well.

More pictures will be available soon.

Advertisements