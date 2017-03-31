“Red Scarf” – Fine Art Oil Portrait (Sold)

Red Scarf

16 x 20 in

Oil

This oil portrait was created as part of the series “Women of Bay Area” and was displayed in city of Milpitas.

It was later invited to be in a juried show of Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton.

It is created from the photo reference that Bhavna took. To have a portrait ordered, please email at bhavna.misra@gmail.com or fill out the contact form.

About Portrait Portraits can be painted from life or from the pictures. Bhavna uses artist grade oil paints and green products wherever possible, her work is a humble attempt to show respect and gratitude towards the fellow human beings. Paintings are sealed with acrylic varnish and sides are painted black for the frame-less display. It can hang with d-link and wire assembly. You can be have it framed or enquire about framing options. The painting is shipped with certificate of authenticity and care instructions.

Price

This portraits and similar pieces are available in small, medium (up to 24″), and larger or customized sizes. The price range is based on the painted sq inch area.

Being an independent artist, she is open for the reasonable offers.Being an independent artist, she is open for the reasonable offers.

Advertisements