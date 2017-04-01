“An Apple a Day” – Fine Art Expressionist Food Art

An Apple a Day

8 x 8 x .5

Oil

2017

$250.00, free shipping across US

 

Inspiration

Gala apples are a cross between a Golden Delicious and a Kidd’s Orange Red. Very sweet, crisp in texture, and usually orange red in color. One of my favorite!

About the Artwork

This painting is food inspired artwork similar to other ones in the series. It is painted from life using sun as the main source of light. Working with day light has twofold purpose  –

 

    1.  It forces you to work quick as the light moves with sun’s position. The sense of immediacy represented through the quick and bold brushwork  adds character to the simple everyday subjects.

      2. The color choices can be a very personal and  impromptu. This makes the work an absolute original piece.

      This artwork and similar pieces are available in small, medium (up to 24″), and larger sizes. The painting is unframed.
      Its prints are available in high quality canvas wrap giclee-print with sides in black.

About the Artist

      Bhavna is a San Francisco based independent artist who tries to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for the nature.

Status of Painting

      Oil paintings take a while to dry. So, if buying, you might have to wait. If you are interested in this painting, let me know and I will estimate when it will be in a state to be mailed.
    More pictures available.

 

