“Mission Peak” – Small Fine Art Oil Painting

Mission Peak

Oil

8 x 8 x.5 in

2017

Inspiration

Mission Peak Regional Preserve is a public park east of Fremont, California, operated by the East Bay Regional Park District. It is the northern summit on a ridge that includes Mount Allison and Monument Peak.

The peak was painted from the Central Park, where the viewfinder offered a glimpse of lake Elizabeth and the assembly of colorful clouds.

About the Artwork

This painting is impressionistic landscape artwork similar to other ones in painted by Bhavna. She chose pale yellow sunlight as the starting point for the overall mood of the painting.

Hills’ rolling planes and the shadowed areas are not the focus of the work as the jewel toned clouds create the drama. The colors are dramatized as always, not as it were!

This artwork and similar pieces are available in small, medium (up to 24″), and larger sizes. The painting is framed in high quality maple frame.

Framed Artwork is ready to hang with d-link and wire assembly.

About the Artist

An award winning portraitist, Bhavna is a San Francisco based independent artist and art educator who tries to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for magnificent nature.

She posts in-progress shots at her Instagram account. You may check information about her current and upcoming shows here. Her weekly art can be found at her facebook page.

Status of Painting

Available. Ships the same week the order is placed. Each painting is mailed with the certificate of authenticity and care instructions.

