“Najma” – Portrait of a Girl (Donated)

Najma

Colored Pencil on Paper

Portraiture Category

(Donated)

Details

This colored pencil portrait was painted from Najma’s photo published in the Mercy Corpse Annual Calendar. (PC : Joni Kabana) I was moved by the innocence in the eyes of this child. I had to paint her to reflect my emotional response. I drew the drawing freehand, colored it with prismacolor colored pencils and blended it with odorless paint thinner.

It was invited to be displayed in Annual Food and Art Festival juried show and won “Best Portrait” award. It was accepted into local art club’s annual show and later into Regional Art contest.

The portrait was also published in a Colored Pencil Art magazine. I later donated the portrait to head office of MC at Portland.

About Ordering a Painted Portrait Portraits can be painted from life or from the pictures. Bhavna uses artist grade art utensils and green products wherever possible, her work is a humble attempt to show respect and gratitude towards the fellow human beings. To have a portrait ordered, please email at bhavna.misra@gmail.com or fill out the contact form. Oil paintings are sealed with acrylic varnish and sides are painted black for the frame-less display. It is prepared ready to hang with d-link and wire assembly. You can be have it framed or inquire about framing options. Art on paper such as pencil art is sprayed on by fixatives and encased in temporary framing. Each painting is shipped with certificate of authenticity and care instructions.

Price

This portrait is not available but similar pieces are available in small, medium (up to 24″), and larger or customized sizes. The price range is based on the painted sq inch area.

Being an independent artist, she is open for the reasonable offers.

