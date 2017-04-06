“Coyote Valley in Early Spring” Fine Art Oil Painting by Artist

Inspiration

Coyote Hills Regional Park is a regional park encompassing nearly 978 acres of land and administered by the East Bay Regional Park District. The park is located in Fremont, California, on the southeast shore of the San Francisco Bay. The Coyote Hills themselves are a small range of hills at the edge of the bay; though not reaching any great height, they afford tremendous views of the bay, three of the trans-bay bridges (Dumbarton Bridge, San Mateo Bridge, and the Bay Bridge), the cities of San Francisco and Oakland, the Peninsula Range of the Santa Cruz Mountains and Mount Tamalpais. In addition to the hills themselves, the park encloses a substantial area of wetlands. (Factoid: Wiki)

About the Artwork

This painting is impressionistic landscape artwork similar to other ones in the series. Bhavna chose pale yellow sunlight as her guiding tool for the relative positioning of the hills’ planes and the shadowed areas caused by them. The colors are dramatized as seen, not as are. The focus is on dancing grass that gives the work a sense of movement.

The rich brushstrokes are loaded with paint and offer a delightful viewing experience.

This artwork can be recreated on larger sizes. Similar pieces are available in small, medium (up to 24″), and larger sized high-quality giclee prints. This painting is unframed.

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based independent artist who tries to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for the nature. An award winning portraitist, Bhavna paints everyday and updates her in-progress shots on instagram and facebook accounts.

Status of Painting

Oil paintings take a while to dry. So, if buying, you might have to wait. If you are interested in this painting, let me know and I will estimate when it will be in a state to be mailed.

More pictures will be available on request.