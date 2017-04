Bhavna is the featured artist for the April issue of ArtAscent Art and Literary Magazine.

Cover Page

Bhavna Misra is one of the two artists featured in the current issue of ArtAscent Magazine. They have given a generous four-page spread, starting from page 94. “Year of the Rooster” and “Little Bunny Foo Foo” are some of the selected artwork published.

Contents Page

Bhavna wants to thank each and every one of her art supporter for their continued cheering for what she does.

Advertisements