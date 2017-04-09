“Lake Clark” Fine Art Expressionistic Oil Painting by Artist

Inspiration

Lake Clark National Park and Preserve is a composite of ecosystems representative of many diverse regions throughout Alaska. Lake Clark, 50 miles long, and many other lakes and rivers within the park are critical salmon habitat to the Bristol Bay salmon fishery, one of the largest sockeye salmon fishing grounds in the world. Numerous lake and river systems in the park and preserve offer excellent fishing and wildlife viewing.

About the Artwork

This painting is impressionistic landscape artwork similar to other ones in the series of National Parks. Bhavna chose to paint this landscape in the peak daylight scene. The colors are brighter and sharper as seen, not as are. The focus is on the variety of color families that demand viewers’ attention.

The rich brushstrokes are loaded with paint and offer a delightful viewing experience.

This artwork can be recreated on larger sizes. Similar pieces are available in small, medium (up to 24″), and larger sized high-quality giclee prints. This painting is unframed.

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based independent artist who tries to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for the nature. An award winning portraitist, Bhavna paints everyday and updates her in-progress shots on instagram and facebook accounts.

