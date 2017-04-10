“City Sunset” – Colorful Abstract Expressionistic Oil Painting

Inspiration

A friend posted the picture of her view of sunset from her window in Amstedam. Bhavna was captivated by the colors and drama posed by the sky. She simplified the cityline to enhance the effect of colorplay on the zenith.

About the Artwork

This painting is impressionistic skyscape artwork similar to other ones in the series of Dramatic Sky. Bhavna chose to paint this one with intuitive selection of colors that are brighter and sharper as seen, not as are.

The rich brushstrokes are loaded with paint and offer a delightful viewing experience.

This artwork can be recreated on larger sizes. Similar pieces are available in small, medium (up to 24″), and larger sized high-quality giclee prints. This painting is unframed.

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based independent artist who tries to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for the nature. An award winning portraitist, Bhavna paints everyday and updates her in-progress shots on instagram and facebook accounts.

Status of Painting

Available. Ships with care instructions and the certificate of authenticity.

More pictures will be available on request.