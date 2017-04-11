“Barker’s Dam” Colorful Expressionistic Fine Art Oil Painting by Artist

Inspiration

Barker Dam, also known as the Big Horn Dam, is a water-storage facility located in Joshua Tree National Park in California. The dam was constructed by early cattlemen, including CO Barker, in 1900. It was raised in 1949.

The work is not done in layers instead the artist spends considerable time to achieve the right outcome with just the right number of strokes. The paint is premixed, brushstrokes are well planned and strategically placed, these are loaded with paint to offer a 3-D aspect to the application.

This painting is impressionistic landscape artwork similar to other ones in the series of National Parks. Bhavna chose to paint this landscape in the peak daylight scene. The colors are brighter and sharper as seen, not as actually are. The focus is on the peace and delight offered by the quiet landscape scene.

Bhavna is a trained engineer and an award winning portraitist, based out of San Francisco. She is an independent artist who tries to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for the nature. Bhavna devotes most of her daytime to studio practice and updates her in-progress shots on instagram and facebook accounts.

