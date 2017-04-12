“Grand Teton” – Expressionistic Fine Art Oil Painting by Artist

Grand Teton Oil on Canvas Paper 12 x 16 in $300.00, free packaging and shipping across US Paypal accepted

Inspiration

Grand Teton National Park is in the state of Wyoming. It encompasses the Teton mountain range, the 4,000-meter Grand Teton peak, and the valley known as Jackson Hole. It’s a popular destination in summer for mountaineering, hiking, camping and fishing, linked to nearby Yellowstone National Park by the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway.

Painting Details



This painting is impressionistic landscape artwork similar to other ones in the National Parks series. Bhavna chose the peak hours of the day when the light is warm and direct. The colors are dramatized as seen, not as actually are. The focus is on the glow of the dry grass that is lit bright yellow with the touch of sun .

The rich brushstrokes are loaded with paint and offer a delightful viewing experience.

This artwork can be recreated on larger sizes. Similar pieces are available in small, medium (up to 24″), and larger sized high-quality giclee prints. This painting is currently unframed.

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based artist who tries to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for the nature. An award winning portraitist, Bhavna makes art everyday and updates her in-progress shots on instagram and facebook accounts.

Status of Painting

Available. Mailed with care instructions and certificate of authenticity.

More pictures will be available on request.

