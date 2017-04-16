Small Sized Oil Paintings

Bhavna Misra

“Songs of Chickadee”

Oil

2016

About the Artwork

This painting is impressionistic wildlife artwork similar to other ones in the nature series.

Bhavna chose to paint this chickadee portrait in a backdrop of blooming spring season.

The rich brushstrokes are loaded with paint and offer a delightful viewing experience in person.

This artwork can be recreated on larger sizes. Similar pieces are available in small, medium (up to 24″), and larger sized high-quality giclee prints. This painting is unframed.

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based independent artist who tries to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for the nature. An award winning portraitist, Bhavna paints everyday and updates her in-progress shots on instagramand facebook accounts.

Status of Painting

It’s available.

Ships with care instructions and the certificate of authenticity. More pictures available if needed.