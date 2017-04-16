Small Sized Oil Paintings

Date: Author: Category: Uncategorized

Bhavna Misra

“Songs of Chickadee”

Oil

2016

POR

Paypal accepted

Bhavna Misra Song of ChickadeeAbout the Artwork

This painting is impressionistic wildlife artwork similar to other ones in the nature series.

Bhavna chose to paint this chickadee portrait in a backdrop of blooming spring season.

The rich brushstrokes are loaded with paint and offer a delightful viewing experience in person.

This artwork can be recreated on larger sizes. Similar pieces are available in small, medium (up to 24″), and larger sized high-quality giclee prints. This painting is unframed.

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based independent artist who tries to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for the nature. An award winning portraitist, Bhavna paints everyday and updates her in-progress shots on instagramand facebook accounts.

Status of Painting

It’s available.

Ships with care instructions and the certificate of authenticity. More pictures available if needed.

View original post

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s