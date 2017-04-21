“Yosemite Falls” – Fine Art Oil Painting by Artist Bhavna Misra

Inspiration

Yosemite Falls is the highest waterfall in Yosemite National Park, dropping a total of 2,425 feet from the top of the upper fall to the base of the lower fall. Located in the Sierra Nevada of California, it is a major attraction in the park, especially in late spring when the water flow is at its peak.

Yosemite National Park is a United States National Park spanning eastern portions of Tuolumne, Mariposa and Madera counties in the central eastern portion of California. The park, which is managed by the National Park Service, covers an area of 747,956 acres and reaches across the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Painting Details



This painting is impressionistic landscape artwork similar to other ones in the National Parks series. Bhavna chose the peak hours of the day when the light is warm and direct. The colors are dramatized as seen, not as actually are. The focus is on the glow of the dry grass that is lit bright yellow with the touch of sun .

The rich brushstrokes are loaded with paint and offer a delightful viewing experience.

This artwork can be recreated on larger sizes. Similar pieces are available in small, medium (up to 24″), and larger sized high-quality giclee prints. This painting is currently unframed.

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based artist who tries to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for the nature. An award winning portraitist, Bhavna makes art everyday and updates her in-progress shots on instagram and facebook accounts.

Status of Painting

Available. Mailed with care instructions and certificate of authenticity.

More pictures will be available on request.