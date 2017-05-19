Auburn Sunset II – Fine Art Oil Painting by Artist Bhavna Misra

Inspiration

Auburn State Recreation Area is a state park unit of California, along 40 miles of the North and Middle Forks of the American River.

Painting Details



This painting is impressionistic landscape artwork similar to other ones in the Local Scenes series artist is creating in preparation of her upcoming show – Elements.

Painted with thick and bold brushstrokes during the evening hours before the nightfall, it is a sister painting of Auburn Sunset I.

This artwork can be recreated on larger sizes. Similar pieces are available in small, medium (up to 24″), and larger sized high-quality giclee prints. This painting is currently unframed.

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based artist and an art educator who tries to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for the nature. An award winning portraitist, Bhavna makes art everyday and updates her in-progress shots on instagram and facebook accounts.

Status of Painting

Available. It is unframed and unvarnished at this point. Sides are acrylic washed for a frameless display. It can be framed as per the personal taste. It hangs with back wire.

Mailed with care instructions and certificate of authenticity.

Feel free to request more pictures.