“Washington School” – Colorful Expressionistic Oil Painting by Artist

Inspiration

It is painted as part of Local Scenes series. It is the view of Fall trees as seen from the lunch benches. The yellow building of the school is partly visible from the view framed by the bare trees.

About the Artwork

This painting is impressionistic landscape artwork similar to other ones in the nature series.

The marking brushstrokes are loaded with paint and offer a delightful viewing experience in person.

This artwork can be recreated on larger sizes. Similar pieces are available in small, medium (up to 24″), and larger sized high-quality giclee prints. This painting is unframed.

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based independent artist who tries to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for the nature. An award winning portraitist, Bhavna paints everyday and updates her in-progress shots on instagram and facebook accounts.

Status of Painting

Its available. Its unvarnished and unframed. The sides are acrylic washed for a contemporary frameless display. It hangs with wire in the back.

Ships with care instructions and the certificate of authenticity. More pictures available.