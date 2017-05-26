Published Painting in Garfield Lake Review, 2017

It always brings a sense of thankfulness each time my work is chosen to be published. The decision to print an artist’s work is a confirmed appreciation of the quality of the work and the craftsmanship put into the creative process.

This time is no different. I am honored to have my work published in this year’s 2017 Garfield Lake Review.

I send my sincere thanks to the team of for the hard-work they put in to make this issue a reality. Now in its 47th edition, the “Garfield Lake Review” publishes poems, fiction and non-fiction short stories, photographs and the artwork. The editorial board is comprised of students with staff and faculty advisers overseeing the publication. Submissions are reviewed through a blind screening process so that no author or artist may be judged on race, religion, gender, background, sexual orientation, political ideologies or any other class.

About the Painting

Inspiration

This painting is close to my heart for various reasons. It was made in 2015 as a part of Circle of Animals series that primarily had twelve animals and then some more, because you just cannot stop at 12 once you fall in love with them.

Details

Oil on Stretched Canvas 10 x 12 x 2 in Framed $3000.00, free packaging and shipping across US Paypal preferred. You need not have a paypal account.

About the Artist

Bhavna is a San Francisco based independent artist who tries to make a difference through her passion for arts and love for the nature. An award winning portraitist, Bhavna paints everyday and updates her in-progress shots on instagram and facebook accounts.

Status of Painting

Its available. Its varnished, framed, and ready to hang.

Ships with care instructions and the certificate of authenticity. More pictures available.

Advertisements